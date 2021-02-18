KITCHENER -- Officials with Grand River Hospital and Region of Waterloo Public Health say a COVID-19 outbreak in part of the hospital’s stroke program has now expanded into other areas.

On Thursday night, hospital officials said the outbreak was on 5North in the stroke program.

It has since been expanded to include 5South and 5Centre, which are both part of the medicine program.

The situation is under investigation and officials will contact any patients and staff affected by the outbreak.

Admissions to the affected units are temporarily closed and care partner visits are suspended for the time being.

Officials say they're working to identify possible cases.​