COVID-19 outbreak at Cambridge Memorial Hospital

CAMBRIDGE -

Cambridge Memorial Hospital declared a COVID-19 outbreak on Friday.

In a news release, the hospital confirmed the outbreak is in the In-patient Surgery unit, with three patients and one staff member currently infected.

The following safety precautions have been added:

Enhanced surveillance

Enhanced cleaning, especially in high touch areas

Dedicating staff to the unit as much as possible

Suspended in-person care partner visits

Temporarily closing admissions to the unit

The hospital said it contacted patients and staff who may be at risk of exposure.

The outbreak may be declared over when no positive tests occur in 14 consecutive days.