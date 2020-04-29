KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has reported another 22 cases of COVID-19 in the region, as well as one more death.

Wednesday's update brings the case total to 731, up from 709 reported on Tuesday. Of those, 285 cases have been resolved.

Sixty-seven people have now died from the virus, while 34 people are in hospital.

There are now active outbreaks in 12 long-term care and retirement homes in the region, a sector that has been particularly hard-hit by the virus.

That's three more outbreaks than the region reported on Tuesday morning.

One long-term care home is now reporting its second outbreak: the Village at University Gates declared its first outbreak over on April 23, but has identified a new case in a staff member.

These facilities account for 55 deaths in the region, as well as 439 of the region's cases. The case count includes both staff members and residents.

Ontario reported its lowest single-day increase in the past three weeks with 347 new cases. The province also reported 45 more deaths.

Waterloo Region by the numbers:

6,056 tests have been conducted

10 outbreaks at LTC or retirement homes have been declared over

Four outbreaks are active at local hospitals

45 people have been hospitalized in the intensive care unit

25 per cent of cases have been identified in people 80 or over

225 cases have been identified in health-care workers

This is a breaking news update. More to come…