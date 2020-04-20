KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region Public Health has reported another 16 cases and two more deaths, bringing the death toll in the region to 27.

There are now a total of 503 confirmed cases in the region, up from the 487 reported on Sunday morning.

Of those, 169 cases have been marked resolved.

Over the weekend, public health reported its largest single-day jump with 75 cases in one day.

Officials said in an email on Saturday that the recent jump in cases was due to expanded testing in priority groups, especially people in long-term care and retirement homes.

"We expect to continue to see significant increases in the days ahead as a result of expanded testing," the statement reads in part.

There are active outbreaks at 14 long-term care and retirement homes, which account for 266 of the local cases.

Forest Heights Revera LTC has been particularly hard-hit by the virus: there, 101 residents have tested positive along with 40 staff. Eleven people have died.

Outbreaks at three long-term care and retirement homes have been declared over since Friday.

As a whole, Ontario reported 606 new cases on Monday, the biggest single-day increase to date. The province also announced 31 more deaths from the virus.

There are now 11,184 cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 584 deaths and 5,515 recoveries.

The Region of Waterloo is set to provide a live update on local cases at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

You can watch it live in the video player above when it begins.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details…