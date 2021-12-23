COVID-19 cohort outbreak declared at Cambridge elementary school

KITCHENER -

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Hillcrest Public School in Cambridge.

Public Health for the Region of Waterloo said two cases are linked to the same cohort.

One was reported earlier this week, while the other was last at the elementary school on Dec. 10.

Public Health said no other students or staff members are required to isolate.

They added that their investigation has ended and no other close contacts have been identified.

The outbreak is not school-wide and limited to one cohort.