KITCHENER -- In the weeks since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 appeared in Waterloo Region, the area has surpassed the 500 case mark.

On Tuesday, public health officials reported that an additional 25 people have tested positive for the virus, and there have been four new COVID-19 related deaths.

The latest cases bring the local total to 528, rising from 503 confirmed cases on Monday.

Of those, 184 cases have been marked resolved.

One of those deaths were reported at Forest Heights Revera long-term care home, bringing the total number of fatalities there to 12.

Outbreaks have hit many long-term care and retirement homes, where physical distancing is very difficult.

At a news conference on Monday, Ontario public health officials said that, while the community transmissions in the province appear to have peaked, the curve in these care facilities is still on the up-swing.

In Waterloo Region, there are still 12 active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes. Outbreaks at five have been declared over.

Over the weekend, public health reported its largest single-day jump with 75 cases in one day.

Officials attributing the jump in cases to expanded testing in priority groups, especially people in long-term care and retirement homes.

COVID-19 was first reported in Waterloo Region on March 5, after a woman who travelled to Italy tested positive for the virus.

Ontario reported 551 new cases on Tuesday, as well as announced 38 more deaths from the virus.

There are now 11,735 cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 622 deaths and 5,806 recoveries.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details…