A former private school teacher has been charged in connection to a sexual exploitation investigation.

Christopher Allen, 34, is facing two counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation. He was arrested on March 26.

Regional police say the alleged offences happened while he was teaching at a private school in Kitchener and are believed to have happened on school property.

A press release indicated that the incidents may have happened in September of 2018 at an address on Trillium Drive.

Allen also has experience teaching internationally.

Police say that they believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.