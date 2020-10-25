KITCHENER -- The Grand Erie District School Board says new cases of COVID-19 are connected to two of its schools in Caledonia.

A letter was sent out Sunday night to parents, students and staff members at McKinnon Park Secondary School and River Heights School.

In each case, the individual has only been identified as a person “in our school community.”

The school board says the Haldimand-Norfolk Public Health Unit is reaching out to all close contacts and asking them to self-isolate.

Both McKinnon Park Secondary School and River Heights School will reopen Monday.

The Grand Erie District School Board says the two schools were disinfected by custodians on Friday.

They also say that the individuals who tested positive, as well as their close contacts, will be required to complete their self-isolation and pass a screening test before returning to the schools.