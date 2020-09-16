KITCHENER -- There has been a case of COVID-19 identified at a Cambridge Catholic elementary school.

In a news release, St. Anne Catholic Elementary School said Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported a case in a kindergarten class at the school.

"Public health is in the process of contacting all high risk contacts of the positive case by end of the business day tomorrow, and will provide individual guidance to them," a letter to parents sent on Wednesday read in part.

The school said anyone not contacted by public health officials isn't considered a high-risk contact.

Anyone contacted by public health should self-isolate and go for a COVID-19 test. Any students who develop symptoms should also get a COVID-19 test, the school said.

All others should self-monitor for symptoms.

"Please know that St. Anne as well as staff at our school board head office is working with Region of Waterloo Public Health to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in students, staff and the community," the letter said.

No other information will be provided about the case to protect the student's identity.

The school said it would contact families if an entire needed to self-isolate or a school needed to close.

Parents and caregivers are asked to monitor and screen for COVID-19 symptoms daily.