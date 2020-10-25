KITCHENER -- After months of uncertainty, a long separation, and a cancer diagnosis, a couple has finally gotten married in Stratford, Ont.

Sarah Campbell and her British fiancé Jacob Taylor were able to exchange their vows on Sunday in a live-streamed ceremony.

The two were originally supposed to tie the knot in June, but Taylor wasn’t able to travel back to Canada due to the pandemic.

During their time apart, Campbell was diagnosed with cancer.

The couple spent eight months apart, fought to change border rules, and were finally reunited two weeks ago.

The two decided to get married just one day after Taylor’s mandatory quarantine period came to an end.