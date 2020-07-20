KITCHENER -- A proposed piece of art is set to bring attention to the plight of people experiencing homelessness in downtown Kitchener.

During a virtual meeting on Monday, Kitchener council voted unanimously in favour of bringing a memorial to the corner of Duke and Queen streets.

The rendering of a bronze backpack sitting by itself on top of a slab of rock was created by Ernest Daetwyler. It's called "KW Homelessness Memorial: Between a Rock and a Hard Place."

"One of the things that is most significant about this project is that you have all of the main service providers to those who are facing homelessness, and to have a project like that that has the involvement and support of these important stakeholders," said Emily Robson with the city.

It was originally sketched with ideas of having it in Victoria Park, but Vogelsang Green was later chosen as the preferred location by committee and city staff.

The project was first brought forward by Suzi Gursoy, a community member who had experienced homelessness and wanted to raise awareness.

The $25,000 cost of the project was raised by the KW Homelessness Memorial Committee through fundraising and donations.

On Monday morning, council agreed to fund up to $15,000 for the installation of the piece.

In this case, because the project was funded by a committee, it didn't go through the public art call process.