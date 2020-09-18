KITCHENER -- Stephanie Scott is happy to add a little extra colour to the walls and corridors of Kitchener-Waterloo.

Scott has been an artist in the area for most of the past 10 years. She said she's inspired by a mixture of art graphic design and bright beautiful colours.

“I’m just excited that I’ve been able to be a part of that in the way that I can. I think it's really cool to make a mark on my home town,” Scott said.

The method behind each line and curve comes from mixing digital and analog, graphic design and fine arts.

According to Scott, it is a very collaborative process when she's commissioned to take an idea and bring it to life.

“Months and months of research and digging through archives because there is a lot of symbolism or historical references or important things that need to be included,” said Scott.

Her work is on display around Kitchener and Waterloo, including inside the 44 Gaukel Creative Workspace. Inside, you can find a unique interactive piece designed alongside the City of Kitchener.

“She's got an incredible knack to embed those ideas in her work and really present stuff that doesn’t look like anything else and is really her own,” said Eric Rumble, Coordinator of Arts and Creative Industries with the City of Kitchener.

For Scott, one of the best parts about painting in public is getting to know the different neighbourhoods and the people in them.

“I’ve come by the past few days to watch how it progresses and she's nice to talk to and she's doing a great job. It just adds to the art in the city and I think that's great.” said Robert Souliere, a Kitchener resident.

“I think having something this bright and artistic in this part of the city is very uplifting,” said Adam Thibodeau, a Kitchener resident.

Scott has been working on a piece at the corner of Erb Street South and Kind Street East for the past two weeks, expecting it to be done sometime next week, weather permitting, for the whole community to enjoy.