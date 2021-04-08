KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region residents are expressing their confusion and frustration when it comes to the new stay-at-home order rules, restrictions, and closures.

The stay-at-home order came into effect for all of Ontario on Thursday at 12:01 a.m. and means non-essential items are off-limits in big box stores, while other retail locations have to close to customers once again.

At one shopping plaza on Fairway Road in Kitchener, stores like Dollarama, Food Basics, and LCBO are allowed to remain open to customers, while stores like Homesense, Marshalls, and EB Games are not allowed to have the public inside.

“Nothing makes sense to me, nothing,” one shopper tells CTV News. “I’m really confused, I don’t know where this is going, and everyone I talk to has no clue what’s going on.”

Under the province’s emergency stay-at-home order, non-essential retailers are only allowed to operate for curbside pickup and delivery via appointment and between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Delivery of drop-offs are allowed between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Safety supply and optical stores are some of the stores allowed by the province to open for in-person retail by appointment only.

Meanwhile, essential retailers are only allowed to sell grocery items, pet care supplies, household cleaning supplies, pharmaceutical items, health care items, and personal care items.

These stores are blocking aisles and putting up signs to let customers know about the rules, but many still say they feel confused.

“It feels very random and very arbitrary what’s going being closed and what’s not being closed,” another shopper tells CTV News. “Then they’ll shut down a few places for a few weeks and then everything’s opening back up and then we wonder why this pandemic has lasted over a year.”