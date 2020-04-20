KITCHENER -- Conestoga College announced Monday that they had issued 119 layoff notices to part-time employees as it continues to adjust to COVID-19.

On its website, the college says that many of its part-time employees have been left without work as a result of facility closures and suspension of in-person services.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on residents, businesses and organizations across our community and beyond," said President John Tibbits in a news release.

"Conestoga is no exception, and reducing staff levels to meet current operational needs is a necessary if difficult decision at this time."

The college says these staff members, represented by the Ontario Public Services Employees Union, were primarily in front-line service and support roles. These services will stay suspended as long as its campuses are closed.

Tibbits notes in the news release that the affected employees can apply for the Employment Insurance Benefit or the Canada Emergency Response Benefit plan.

Conestoga College has taken several measures to address its financial situation while the pandemic continues. These include freezing administrative salaries and deferring capital projects.

The college says it expects a substantial decline in enrollment for the spring semester, which is set to begin on May 19.