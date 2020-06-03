KITCHENER -- Conestoga College has issued dozens of layoff notices as it continues to grapple with the financial fallout of COVID-19.

The school says that it has issued about 60 layoff notices to support staff from across its campuses.

The layoffs will take effect on June 15.

"The individuals affected are valued members of our community, and we appreciate the many contributions you have made, largely in positions that support on-campus operations," a news release from President John Tibbits reads in part. "We recognize and regret the impact this decision will have on you and your families, and look forward to your return as circumstances allow. You will be missed."

Tibbits says he appreciates the cooperation of Local 238, the union representing the college's staff, which he says helped mitigate the job cuts by more than half.

Conestoga College also issued layoff notices to 119 of its part-time employees back on April 20.

The school is dealing with the challenges of transforming to deliver online and remote education, as well as making decisions to position the collegeso it will have a successful future.

"Perhaps the greatest uncertainty is when a vaccine may be available that would allow the college to return to normal operations," the release goes on.

The school says that it will continue to deliver courses remotely for the fall semester, with labs, shops and studios open to students when necessary.

Lower-than-projected enrolment from international students is also expected to result in decreased revenue as travel restrictions persist.

Conestoga College estimates that it will have a shortfall of at least $65 million for this budget year alone.

A number of other financial impacts will include:

Enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols

Reconfiguring learning spaces

Providing essential PPE for staff and students

Lower ancillary fees from drops in facility rentals, residence, parking, bookstores and cafeteria sales

The school says the current situation it's facing could last for as long as two years.