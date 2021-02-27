Advertisement
Conestoga College holds 11th annual Pow Wow virtually
Published Saturday, February 27, 2021 7:52PM EST
KITCHENER -- Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Conestoga College found a way to go ahead with its 11th annual Pow Wow by holding it online.
The Aboriginal Services Department hosted the Saturday event on Facebook live.
Traditional signing, dancing, and drumming were all featured.
In Aboriginal culture, Pow Wows are both celebratory and ceremonial. Anyone is welcome to take part.
