    • Conestoga College acquires Inn of Waterloo and other properties for student housing

    Conestoga College has acquired additional properties in Waterloo for student housing, including the property formerly known as the Inn of Waterloo.

    In a media release, the college said it has leased the Inn of Waterloo on King Street North and has also purchased two additional properties – 400 Albert Street and 419 Hazel Street.

    “Following renovations, the Inn will provide accommodation for up to 300 students, while the other two properties will add another 155 beds,” the release read.

    In December, the Inn of Waterloo closed for good. The owner at the time said the fire in 2021, combined with pandemic pressures, were the main reasons for shutting down.

    A fire at The Inn of Waterloo displaced more than 100 people in Feb. 2021.

    The college said the properties represent a significant investment in the future of Conestoga and the well-being of its students.

    The college said it has secured a total of eight properties in the last 10 months to increase its student housing.

    “We know that housing is an integral part of the student experience. By investing in new facilities, we are helping create a supportive environment that promotes personal and academic success,” said vice-president of students Trish Weigel Green.

