Conestoga College extends President John Tibbits’ contract
Conestoga College’s Board of Governors has decided to extend President John Tibbits’ contract for another year.
Tibbits’ contract has been extended until August 31, 2025.
A news release states, “This extension is a reflection of the Board’s confidence in Dr. Tibbits’ ability to advance the college’s vision to be a recognized leader in applied learning and research that enables student success in meeting workforce demands.”
The release goes on to say, “As we look to the future, Dr. Tibbits' extended tenure will provide the stability and strategic direction needed to sustain our momentum and further enhance our contributions to economic growth and community development.”
Controversy
It has been a tumultuous year for Tibbits after Conestoga College’s president was involved in a war of words with Sault College of Applied Arts and Technology President David Orazietti.
It began after Orazietti appeared on a podcast produced by Village Media. During the podcast, Orazietti discussed the federal government’s cap on international students. He criticized Conestoga College’s rising admission rate and the school’s lack of student housing.
Tibbits later appeared at an event meant to promote Conestoga College’s economic impact on the local community. During that event, Tibbits defended the school’s international student admissions and was later asked for reaction to the comments made by the president of Sault College. According to the online news outlet Cambridge Today, Tibbits pointed out that Sault College has an existing partnership with the private college triOS, which is based out of the Greater Toronto Area, and they have students living outside their community.
Cambridge Today quoted Tibbits as saying, “Like Orazietti, why are his goddamn students in Toronto? Why not up there? Talk about a whore, I mean, he's taking a percentage of the profits of an operation.”
Conestoga College’s Board of Governors released a statement after the event, and called Tibbits’ comments unacceptable.
Two Conestoga College unions, OPSEU Locals 238 and 237, called for Tibits to retire after the comments were made. The unions submitted a joint letter to the Board of Governors stating they wanted to: “express our condemnation of the president’s recent public derogatory comments about sex workers and international students. An apology and investigation are only the first steps to re-establishing Conestoga’s values of inclusivity and respect; we are also calling for John Tibbits to consider retirement.”
Conestoga College and Tibbits were later named in a defamation lawsuit filed in Sault Ste. Marie on April 11.
The lawsuit listed Sault College and Orazietti as the plaintiffs. Conestoga College and Tibbits are listed as the defendants.
The document claims the plaintiffs are seeking “an order requiring the Defendants to publicly retract and apologize for having defamed the Plaintiffs.”
They are seeking $150,000 in general damages for defamation, $50,000 in punitive damages, plus interest and court costs.
- With reporting from Stefanie Davis, Jennifer Baker, and Colton Wiens
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau, steel plant worker have heated exchange during Sault Ste. Marie visit
After meeting with transit workers and the local mayor on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued his visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., where he canoed down St. Marys River and hosted a meet and greet at a local steel plant.
Johnny Gaudreau's widow, Meredith, remembers husband in heartfelt social media posts
The widow of Johnny Gaudreau called her husband 'the absolute best dad in the world' and thanked him for 'the best years of my life' in two Instagram posts shared Saturday.
More people than ever are eating alone at restaurants. This is why
The stigma of single dining has faded as more people live alone than ever before. Today, more people are making reservations for one.
Police charge 18 drivers for filming crash site on Hwy. 401
Ontario Provincial Police were busy on Saturday morning issuing tickets to distracted drivers allegedly using their phones to film a serious crash on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.
49ers Ricky Pearsall shot by attackers during attempted robbery, in stable condition
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot Saturday during an attempted robbery, the city's mayor said.
Orangutan swung in 'cartwheel-like motion' before climbing down tower to escape: Toronto Zoo
The Toronto Zoo says it has learned how one of its orangutans escaped from its enclosure earlier this week.
Man charged after alleged 'indecent act' in family shower area at Toronto pool
A 35-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly 'committing an indecent act' in the family shower area of a public pool.
A Norwegian princess marries an American self-styled shaman in front of a star-studded audience
Social media influencers, reality stars and TV personalities were among the guests as the Norwegian king's eldest child, Princess Martha Louise, married an American self-professed shaman on Saturday in a wedding ceremony following three days of festivities.
Rapper Fatman Scoop dies at 53 after collapsing on stage in Connecticut
Fatman Scoop, the rapper who topped charts in Europe with 'Be Faithful' in the early 2000s and later lent his distinctive voice and ebullient vibe to hits by such artists as Missy Elliott and Ciara, died after collapsing on stage at a show in Connecticut, according to officials and his family.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.