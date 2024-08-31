Conestoga College extends President John Tibbits’ contract

Conestoga College’s Board of Governors has decided to extend President John Tibbits’ contract for another year.

Tibbits’ contract has been extended until August 31, 2025.

A news release states, “This extension is a reflection of the Board’s confidence in Dr. Tibbits’ ability to advance the college’s vision to be a recognized leader in applied learning and research that enables student success in meeting workforce demands.”

The release goes on to say, “As we look to the future, Dr. Tibbits' extended tenure will provide the stability and strategic direction needed to sustain our momentum and further enhance our contributions to economic growth and community development.”

Controversy

It has been a tumultuous year for Tibbits after Conestoga College’s president was involved in a war of words with Sault College of Applied Arts and Technology President David Orazietti.

It began after Orazietti appeared on a podcast produced by Village Media. During the podcast, Orazietti discussed the federal government’s cap on international students. He criticized Conestoga College’s rising admission rate and the school’s lack of student housing.

Tibbits later appeared at an event meant to promote Conestoga College’s economic impact on the local community. During that event, Tibbits defended the school’s international student admissions and was later asked for reaction to the comments made by the president of Sault College. According to the online news outlet Cambridge Today, Tibbits pointed out that Sault College has an existing partnership with the private college triOS, which is based out of the Greater Toronto Area, and they have students living outside their community.

Cambridge Today quoted Tibbits as saying, “Like Orazietti, why are his goddamn students in Toronto? Why not up there? Talk about a whore, I mean, he's taking a percentage of the profits of an operation.”

Conestoga College’s Board of Governors released a statement after the event, and called Tibbits’ comments unacceptable.

Two Conestoga College unions, OPSEU Locals 238 and 237, called for Tibits to retire after the comments were made. The unions submitted a joint letter to the Board of Governors stating they wanted to: “express our condemnation of the president’s recent public derogatory comments about sex workers and international students. An apology and investigation are only the first steps to re-establishing Conestoga’s values of inclusivity and respect; we are also calling for John Tibbits to consider retirement.”

Conestoga College and Tibbits were later named in a defamation lawsuit filed in Sault Ste. Marie on April 11.

The lawsuit listed Sault College and Orazietti as the plaintiffs. Conestoga College and Tibbits are listed as the defendants.

The document claims the plaintiffs are seeking “an order requiring the Defendants to publicly retract and apologize for having defamed the Plaintiffs.”

They are seeking $150,000 in general damages for defamation, $50,000 in punitive damages, plus interest and court costs.

- With reporting from Stefanie Davis, Jennifer Baker, and Colton Wiens