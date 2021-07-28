KITCHENER -- Provincial police say a concerned citizen's call helped save a teen from human trafficking in Paris, Ont. last weekend.

Officers responded to a call about a suspicious person around 9:35 a.m. on July 24.

In a news release, officials said the person saw some concerning activity near a business and called police. When officers arrived, they were able to locate the people involved in the activity and learned one was a 17-year-old human trafficking victim.

A 24-year-old from Scarborough and a 19-year-old from Brampton were charged with trafficking a person under 18 and failing to comply with a release order.

They were both held for bail hearings.