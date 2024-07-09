Concern grows for missing 44-year-old woman

Tuesday marks the fourth day in the search for a missing 44-year-old Brantford woman.

Eugenia, who also goes by Jenny, was last seen Friday at Brock and Visser Funeral Home in Woodstock, where she works as a funeral director.

“She left the normal time, around 5:00 or 5:10 [p.m.],” said Pam Gerber, the funeral home’s co-owner, in an interview with CTV News. “She never made it home to Brantford. The security cameras were checked and she did leave the parking lot at the funeral home.”

Stephanie Van De Ven, her close friend of 40 years, said Jenny should have been headed home to her husband and two daughters.

“Somewhere about 15 minutes away from work, on Concession 4 near Burford, is where she was last heard from,” Van de Ven explained. “She had sent a text message to her daughter and police tracked her cellphone to this general area.”

Jenny in an undated photo. (Submitted: Lisa Palmer)

The Brantford Police Service said she was last seen in Woodstock wearing business clothes, including a navy blazer and skirt, a white shirt and black wedge heels.

Jenny may be driving a black 2009 Audi A6.

She’s described as approximately 5’1” with a thin build, long curly brown hair, brown eyes and tanned skin.

Those who know her best say her disappearance is completely out of character.

“She loves her family. She loves her job,” insisted Van de Ven. “She’s a wonderful human being and she would never do this.”

Jenny in an undated photo. (Submitted: Lisa Palmer)

Gerber said Jenny is like family to the rest of the funeral home staff, and she cares deeply about her work.

“She’s such a well respected funeral director. She cares so much about the families and doing a good job. She loves her daughters immensely. They’re everything to her.”

Brantford Police said they weren’t available for an interview and couldn’t share any updates on the case. Their investigation, they added, continues.

“The Brantford Police Service are concerned for Eugenia’s [Jenny’s] well-being and are seeking assistance from anyone who may have information which may assist in locating the missing person,” their press release read.

Anyone with information on Jenny’s whereabouts is asked to contact Brantford Police at 519-756-7050. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Crime Stoppers, or by phone to 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.