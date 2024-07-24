Twelve whooping cough cases confirmed in Brantford-Brant

The Brant County Health Unit has identified at least 12 confirmed cases of pertussis in Brantford-Brant.

The bacterial illness, commonly known as whooping cough, affects the respiratory tract and makes it hard to clear mucus from the throat and lungs.

Previously, there had not been a confirmed case of pertussis in Brantford-Brant since 2020.

The latest confirmed cases involve newborns and people up to 41-years-old.

All cases were acquired within the community and occurred within the last two months.

The health unit said it typically takes 6 to 20 days after exposure for pertussis symptoms to develop.

Symptoms can include a runny nose and coughing. Coughing spells may end in gagging, vomiting or trouble breathing. Sometimes people will make a loud ‘whooping’ sound when breathing in after a coughing attack.

Pertussis spreads through the air or by touching infected objects and surfaces. People with pertussis are considered contagious from the first sign of symptoms until three weeks after the coughing attacks start or five days after affective treatment.

“Pertussis is a serious illness, but it is very much preventable. It is particularly dangerous for babies and young children. I urge residents of Brantford-Brant to ensure they or their children are up to date with the vaccines included in Ontario’s publicly funded immunization schedule, so we can protect those most vulnerable in our community,” Brant County Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Rebecca Comley said via a release.