Concern for well-being of missing 83-year-old man in Brantford
Brantford police are asking for the public's help as they look for a missing 83-year-old man.
There is concern for the well-being of Noriyuki Kikuji, who was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday leaving his home on Brock Street and walking north on Dalhousie Street.
He is described as small, of Japanese descent, and is known to walk downtown.
Police say he was wearing dark pants, dark shoes, and a blue jacket with a dark-coloured hood.
Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact Brantford Police Service.
Mariupol teeters as Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand
Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant in the last known pocket of resistance inside the shattered city of Mariupol ignored a surrender-or-die ultimatum from the Russians on Sunday and held out against the capture of the strategically vital port.
'Don’t trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
Shanghai targets COVID-19 lockdown turning point: sources
Shanghai has set a target to stop the spread of COVID-19 outside of quarantined areas by Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter said, which would allow the city to further ease its lockdown and start returning to normal life as public frustrations grow.
U.S. rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating shooting at a nightclub in Hampton County early Sunday that left at least nine people injured. It was the second mass shooting in the state over the Easter holiday weekend, and the third in the nation.
Mental illnesses linked in new study to higher risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infections
A new study suggests that individuals with a history of certain mental illnesses may be at a higher risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infections after being vaccinated.
Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez leaving TV booth following cancer diagnosis
Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the broadcast booth after being diagnosed with cancer.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lead royals at Easter service; Queen absent
Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge attended an Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle. The Queen, who has been experiencing mobility problems, did not attend the service.
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
Shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday left two minors dead and at least eight more people wounded, police said.
Conservative leadership candidate Aitchison calls carbon tax 'effective' but would scrap it
Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Scott Aitchison says while a price on carbon might be the 'most effective' policy to curb emissions, he'd scrap it anyway.
St. Thomas, Ont. woman makes $1 million donation to reach city’s animal centre and dog park budget goal
St. Thomas City council is expected to approve a new animal centre and dog park Tuesday after a massive donation from a local businesswoman.
'Very Triggering': London Muslim community reacts to Scarborough shooting
Toronto’s Hate Crimes Unit is investigating a drive-by shooting at a mosque Saturday which left five men injured.
Londoners return to celebrating religious holidays for the first time without restrictions
This weekend many Londoners have come together to celebrate their religious holidays, including Easter, Ramadan, and Passover.
After eight years, Assumption Church holds its first Easter Sunday Mass at full capacity
For the first time in eight years, Assumption Church is holding its first Easter Sunday Mass — at full capacity.
St. Clair College Easter brunch event returns after two-year hiatus
The annual St. Clair College Centre for the Arts Easter Brunch returned with in-person dining on Sunday after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Mix of sun and clouds with below average temperatures on Sunday
The long weekend comes to an end with sunshine and cooler temperatures in Windsor-Essex.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in ATV crash in Innisfil
One person has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision in Innisfil Sunday afternoon.
Barrie Colts ice Niagara to clinch a spot in the playoffs
The morale was high in Niagara on Saturday night as the Barrie Colts skated their way into the playoffs.
Collingwood animal shelter receives a $25,000 donation
A couple has donated $25,000 to a Collingwood animal shelter.
Friendly Sudbury area moose taken to Muskoka wildlife sanctuary
The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has stepped in after some northern residents expressed concern for a young moose that had become too comfortable with humans.
Farmers' Almanac forecast predicts 'wet, warm' Ontario summer
Ontarians should expect to see a mix of wet and warm weather this summer, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.
Toronto mosque shooting prompts increased patrols in Ottawa
Ottawa police say they have been in contact with local imams in the city following a shooting outside a mosque in Scarborough early Saturday morning.
Ottawa Public Health conducting independent review of COVID-19 response
As Ottawa Public Health begins the gradual “demobilization” of its COVID-19 operations, it will launch an independent review of its pandemic response to learn for the next emergency.
Ottawa hospital cancels non-urgent surgeries due to COVID-19 and Pat King set to appear in court: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Man, 46, fatally shot at busy Montreal corner
A 46-year-old man has become Montreal's seventh homicide victim of 2022 after being shot just before 11 p.m. Saturday night at the corner of St. Laurent Blvd. and Jean-Talon St.
Police chase on Highway 15 ends in two deaths in Saint-Jerome, including bystander
While fleeing, someone driving a stolen car crashed into another car and both caught fire. The suspect is dead as well as one of three occupants of the vehicle struck during the pursuit.
Dominique Anglade denounces double standard for women in politics
The life of a politician isn't easy — even less so if you're the leader of a party and a woman, says Liberal (QLP) leader Dominique Anglade.
18-year-old Halifax man named as homicide victim: police
Halifax Regional Police say 18-year-old Simon Joseph Morrison was the victim of a fatal shooting early Saturday morning on Brunswick Street.
Critics upset with new Nova Scotia property taxes for non-residents
Some out-of-province property owners in Nova Scotia are upset they are the target of new taxes unveiled in the recent provincial budget.
Halifax police search for suspect in gas station armed robbery
Police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole cigarettes and cash from a gas station in Halifax, said police.
Travel rebates return from Manitoba Chambers of Commerce
The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce is bringing back its Tourism Rebate Incentive Program (TRIP) for 2022 after giving out $2.2 million in rebates last year.
Urban mushing hits Winnipeg streets
When a multi-day spring snowstorm forced many Manitobans to take refuge in their homes, Asmara Polcyn saw an opportunity for a quintessential northern activity, dog sledding.
World-renowned Manitoba Arctic researcher David Barber passes away
World-renowned University of Manitoba researcher and academic David Barber, known globally for his accomplishments in Arctic research and climate science, died on Friday.
Impaired driving suspected in head-on crash in northwest Calgary
Two people were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition following an early morning crash in northwest Calgary.
Award-winning Alberta musician loses battle with cancer
Bill Bourne, an Alberta musician who won multiple Juno Awards throughout his long career has died of bladder cancer.
Flames secure playoff berth with a little help from Oilers, then thump Coyotes 9-1
An NHL playoff berth secured in the hours before Saturday's puck drop, the Calgary Flames turned a quiet start to a game into a goal-fest in a 9-1 thumping of the visiting Arizona Coyotes.
Ramadan fundraiser helping to feed kids across the world
The Grand Iftar returned to an in-person format this year on Saturday to raise money to feed children all over the world.
Teen dies in hospital after assault outside Edmonton high school
A teenager who was attacked outside of McNally High School in Edmonton earlier this month has died.
B.C.'s unknown COVID-19 case count makes 6th wave, long-term effects unpredictable: expert
Not knowing how many people in B.C. are or have recently been infected with COVID-19 makes predicting how the sixth wave of the pandemic will unfold 'very uncertain,' according to an expert with an independent modelling group.
Donations for Gastown fire victims paused over Easter long weekend after 'overwhelming' response from public
A downtown boutique has closed its doors over the Easter long weekend after an "overwhelming" response from the public making donations for those displaced by a massive fire in Gastown.
Suspect arrested in random attack on 'visually impaired' senior, Vancouver police say
Vancouver police have arrested a man suspected of an apparent random attack on a senior downtown late last month.