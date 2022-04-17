Concern for well-being of missing 83-year-old man in Brantford

Brantford police are asking for the public's help as they look for a missing 83-year-old man.

There is concern for the well-being of Noriyuki Kikuji, who was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday leaving his home on Brock Street and walking north on Dalhousie Street.

He is described as small, of Japanese descent, and is known to walk downtown.

Police say he was wearing dark pants, dark shoes, and a blue jacket with a dark-coloured hood.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact Brantford Police Service.