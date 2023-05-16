Concern for former Waterloo region resident missing in Toronto

Nathan, 37, has been missing from Toronto since Friday and has ties to the Region of Waterloo. (TPS) Nathan, 37, has been missing from Toronto since Friday and has ties to the Region of Waterloo. (TPS)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver