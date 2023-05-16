Concern for former Waterloo region resident missing in Toronto

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of a former Waterloo region resident who has been missing since Friday and who does not have the ability to care for himself.

On Tuesday, Waterloo regional police extended the plea issued by Toronto police earlier this week for information on finding 37-year-old Nathan. Police did not release Nathan’s last name.

Nathan was last seen in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue area of Toronto just before the weekend.

“Nathan has been missing for a couple days now and does not have the ability to care for himself for this long,” spokesperson for the service, Victor Kwong, told CTV News Toronto.

Nathan stands four-feet-six-inches tall and weighs approximately 170lbs, police said. At the time of his disappearance, he had a full beard and moustache.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3100.

With files from CTV Toronto