KITCHENER -- A social media campaign has helped raise more than $8,600 to cover medical expenses for a stray dog.

Last week, the Humane Society of Kitchener-Waterloo & Stratford Perth put out a social media call to help Betty, an elderly stray who had a large tumour on her uterus. The campaign had a $7,500 fundraising goal, and surpassed that in just 24 hours.

The humane society said Betty was having trouble urinating and vets diagnosed a large tumour in her abdomen.

“Approximately 85 per cent of these tumours are benign, but the size and location of it is rather worrisome,” said Dr. Laurel Gale, Veterinary Director at the humane society, in a news release. “Due to the tumour size and location, Betty is awaiting a surgery from a specialist surgeon at the Ontario Veterinary College hospital. She will also require a CT scan to evaluate the mass and any other involved areas prior to surgery.”

Any additional money from Betty's fundraiser will go towards helping other animals in need, the humane society said.