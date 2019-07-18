

CTV Kitchener





Regional police have set up a command post in search of who they are calling a serial child predator.

Officials will be canvassing the Brybeck Crescent area in Kitchener on Thursday where the command post is set up.

They will also be going door-to-door near Patricia Avenue, as well as on Barrie Place in Waterloo, where two previous assaults happened.

"Any sexual assault in our community cannot be tolerated so we're concerned that the offender could act again and that's why we're trying to act as soon as possible on the investigative behalf," says Waterloo Regional Police inspector Mark Crowell.

Police plan to hand out posters with the suspect's composite on it.

All three victims are young girls and police say there could be more. The incidents also happened in stairwells of apartment buildings.

DNA evidence is linking the three separate sexual assaults to one suspect, who police said Wednesday was likely familiar with the areas that the assaults happened.

This is a seven-year investigation that dates back to the first incident in 2013. The second and third incidents happened in 2017 and on July 6 of this year.