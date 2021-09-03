'Come out and have fun': Paris Fall Fair welcomes back guests in 2021

The Paris Fall Fair opened its gates on Thursday for the 2021 edition of the event. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener) The Paris Fall Fair opened its gates on Thursday for the 2021 edition of the event. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver