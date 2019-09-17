

Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener





Regional Police say two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle and SUV collided in Kitchener Tuesday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Westmount Road and Ottawa Street around 8:30 p.m.

Officers on scene say the motorcyclist and his female passenger were travelling through the intersection with right of way, when a car turned left in front of them.



They say they were both ejected from the motorcycle and were taken to local hospital with serious and critical injuries, before being transported to an out-of-town hospital.

Police say the driver of the SUV was not taken to hospital.

The Traffic Services Branch is on scene investigating and says the driver of the SUV is likely facing charges

The intersection will be shut down for several hours as they investigate.