Collision causes gas leak on Sawmill Road
Police say a pickup lost control on Sawmill Road on Thursday evening.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 10:10PM EDT
A single-vehicle crash in Woolwich Township resulted in a gas leak on Thursday evening.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sawmill Road outside of Bloomingdale.
Police say a vehicle lost control on the wet roadway, slipped off the shoulder, and crashed into the ditch where it collided with a gas meter.
Representatives from Union Gas were on scene to deal with the natural gas leak.
The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t injured in the crash.
Police have not said if charges will be laid.