A single-vehicle crash in Woolwich Township resulted in a gas leak on Thursday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sawmill Road outside of Bloomingdale.

Police say a vehicle lost control on the wet roadway, slipped off the shoulder, and crashed into the ditch where it collided with a gas meter.

Representatives from Union Gas were on scene to deal with the natural gas leak.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t injured in the crash.

Police have not said if charges will be laid.