KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Collision between motorcycle and truck sends two people to hospital

    Waterloo Regional Police at the scene of a motorcycle crash on Natchez Road in Kitchener. (Source: Dwayne Latford) Waterloo Regional Police at the scene of a motorcycle crash on Natchez Road in Kitchener. (Source: Dwayne Latford)
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a serious crash that sent two people to hospital.

    A motorcycle and pickup truck collided near the intersection of Natchez Road and Rothsay Avenue at around 5:18 p.m. Monday.

    Police said the motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man from Kitchener, was tranported to Grand River Hospital with unspecified injuries.

    The 52-year-old Kitchener man driving the pickup truck was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The road was shut down for a short time but has since reopened.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News