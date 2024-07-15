Collision between motorcycle and truck sends two people to hospital

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a serious crash that sent two people to hospital.

A motorcycle and pickup truck collided near the intersection of Natchez Road and Rothsay Avenue at around 5:18 p.m. Monday.

Police said the motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man from Kitchener, was tranported to Grand River Hospital with unspecified injuries.

The 52-year-old Kitchener man driving the pickup truck was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was shut down for a short time but has since reopened.