Free clothing program in Guelph faces unprecedented demand

A Guelph clothing project gives people a chance to look and feel their best, no matter their financial circumstances.

“Anybody can come in and shop here, no questions asked,” coordinator Lisa Burke told CTV News.

The Clothing Closet, a clothing exchange program at the New Life Christian Reformed Church of Guelph on Victoria Road North, gives shoppers a chance to update their wardrobe free of charge.

“We try to provide an environment that feels like going into a retail store in the mall. There’s comfort, people have choice in what they take,” Burke explained.

For some people using the service, that feeling makes a big difference.

“It’s amazing. It doesn’t make you feel like you’re alone, like you’re the only one that can’t afford clothes or you’re the only one struggling. When you see there’s so many other people it’s like, okay, it’s not just me,” client Anja Vojinovic said. “Because of that, you’re able to support one another a lot better.”

Demand soars

The service has been around for approximately 25 years, but now they’re facing a new challenge. Burke said they’re seeing unprecedented demand.

“Typically, in the past, we’ve received a couple of new families every week, but now we’re getting 10 to 20 new families.”

According to Burke, since September, over 500 new households have registered with the service, bringing the total number of active households visiting The Clothing Closet to over 900.

Burke said some clients are coming in with back-to-school shopping in mind.

“The big need is kid’s short sleeve t-shirts. Elementary school size – size four or five – all the way up to 14, 15 and 16.”

Burke is also anticipating another big surge in the near future as we get closer to winter.

“If there are people out there who would like to donate but perhaps they don’t have children, start a clothing drive, talk to your friends, your neighbours, your co-workers,” she suggested.

Donations are accepted on Mondays through Fridays, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., and on Thursdays from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.