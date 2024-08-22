Lockdown lifts at Brantford General Hospital after online threat

An investigation is underway into online threats directed at Brantford General Hospital.

The Brantford Police Service said officers were dispatched to the hospital on Thursday after they received a report of the threats.

“A lockdown was initiated and has since been lifted,” they said in a social media post on X. “The accused is in custody in another jurisdiction.”

Police have not shared details of the alleged threat or if the person who made them will be charged.

They added that there is no concern for public safety.