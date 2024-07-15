KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Collision between motorcycle and truck sends one person to hospital

    Waterloo Regional Police at the scene of a motorcycle crash on Natchez Road in Kitchener. (Source: Dwayne Latford) Waterloo Regional Police at the scene of a motorcycle crash on Natchez Road in Kitchener. (Source: Dwayne Latford)
    One person was transported to hospital after a motorcycle and truck collided in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

    The crash happened Monday evening near the intersection of Natchez Road and Rothsay Avenue.

    Waterloo Regional Police said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    They did not specify who was hurt.

    The road was shut down for a short time but has since reopened.

