Cambridge couple frustrated after city cuts their shrub over safety concerns

A Cambridge couple is frustrated after they say city workers came on their property and cut up their shrubs over safety concerns.

Leena and Matthew Birtch have lived at the corner lot on Queenston Road for more than a decade. The couple said part of the reason they chose the home was because of its curb appeal.

“Definitely feel like we've lost some of that, especially as you walk by and see the hack job. It's pretty rough,” Matthew said.

The couple first learned their shrub was a problem back in June when bylaw officers came to their home to let them know it was not in compliance with the daylight triangle.

“Any vegetation within the daylight triangle is required to not exceed 30 inches in height,” John Mattocks, with the City of Cambridge, explained in a statement to CTV News.

The couple said they complied with the initial request and trimmed the shrub several times before bylaw officers gave them a deadline.

Leena and Matthew Birtch stand in front of their shrub after it was cut by the City of Cambridge. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)

Earlier this month, while on vacation overseas, the couple saw a bylaw officer stop by their home on security camera. Leena and Matthew said they texted bylaw and were told they still weren’t compliant. When they asked what else needed to be done, they didn’t hear back.

The couple said they were surprised to see crews on their lawn Tuesday, trimming their shrub.

“No knock at the door. We just happened to hear noise outside, came outside to see this,” Leena said, pointing to what was left of the shrub. “It looks like Edward Scissorhands came in and hacked it up. It’s just awful. It’s messy.”

The Birtches said they could have trimmed it themselves in a way that would have salvaged the plant which they worry might not survive.

“Ultimately we will have to pay for a landscape company to come out here, redesign this corner to the way we like it because we take great pride in our property,” Leena explained.

Safety concerns

According to the City of Cambridge, they received complaints about two properties that were obstructing traffic views at the Queenston Road intersection. The city said it is unable to speak about an open investigation specifically, but did say keeping sight lines clear is crucial for traffic safety.

Cut bushes on the corner lot at Queenston Road in Cambridge. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)

“If that deadline passes and the property is still not meeting Cambridge bylaws, staff may then undertake the process to complete the work to ensure safety for all Cambridge residents,” the city explained.

The Birtches said they understand the concern for safety but don’t believe their shrub is the main problem.

“It is atrociously a bad intersection for accidents. But it's not because of that. It's because it's a two-way stop. And people don't realize it. They think it's a four way stop, or it's because there are cars constantly parked on the street that are blocking the line of sight,” said Matthew.

The Birtches also worry they’ll be sent a maintenance bill from the city. CTV News asked the officials but they were unable to provide that information.