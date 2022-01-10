Cold alert issued by Brant County Public Health

Brantford -

A cold warning has been issued by the medical officer of health in Brant County starting Jan. 10 as temperatures are expected to drop below -15 degrees Celsius without wind chill.

In press release issued Monday morning, the health unit advised “unprotected skin can freeze in less than 30 minutes and the risk of developing hypothermia is high.”

Officials noted signs of hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling/uncoordinated movements, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness.

They added vulnerable groups like older adults, infants, people with heart conditions, the homeless, those working outdoors, and the homeless are at risk in such cold weather.

The Brant County Health Unit suggests:

Wear several layers of clothing

Cover exposed skin (using hats, mittens, or face masks) to protect against frostbite.

Drink warm fluids free of sugar, caffeine and alcohol to prevent dehydration.

Check on elderly and vulnerable people

Brant County also has a number of Emergency Shelters for those in need: