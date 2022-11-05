Clothing donations stacked high in Breslau, Ont.

A Kidney Foundation clothing drive saw donations stacked sky high in Breslau on Saturday.

Community members stopped by Bresual Public School gym throughout the morning to drop off clothes, linens, and footware.

By 11 a.m., organizers were already near their goal of over 200 bags donated.

"We get paid a percentage for the weight and the number of our bags, so the school gets money back," said fundraising coordinator Alissa Bingeman. "In the spring we had about 280 bags of clothing that were donated."

Funding from last year's drive is being used for an outdoor naturalization area.