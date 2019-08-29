

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





The OPP have closed Highway 401 westbound just past Highway 8 in Cambridge due to a tractor trailer fire.

The fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday, with cleanup lasting until the late hours of Thursday morning.

It is unclear if there are any injures at this time.

The trailer was reportedly loaded with garbage, where the fire spread to.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt with the OPP says that the Cambridge Fire Department was on scene, but that things would have to get worse before they got better.

"They're going to need to get into that load and spread it out either on the highway someplace in order to put out the fire completely so they can get it off the highway," he explained in a clip posted to Twitter.

He said that the tires were also burned, meaning that officials weren't able to remove the trailer.

By about 5:30 p.m., the left two lanes had opened and were moving well, but cleanup was still ongoing in the right lane and on the shoulder.

Drivers were able to rejoin Highway 401 at Homer Watson Blvd., but the increased volume has caused significant delays.