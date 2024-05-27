City of Waterloo taking new approach to housing proposal near RIM Park
A proposed housing development near RIM Park in Waterloo could be twice as tall as originally planned.
The city of Waterloo is reconsidering its plan for the 25 acres of city-owned land at 2025 University Avenue East.
Originally, the proposal called for 730 units in six storey buildings. The units would be made up of a mixture of stacked townhouses without any commercial or office spaces.
Staff are now recommending the tallest buildings along the south side of the property reach 12 storeys, while smaller buildings sit somewhere between four and nine storeys.
According to the report included in Monday’s council agenda, staff also say some ground-floor commercial use could be beneficial after some members of the public said they would like to see the services included.
The city initially purchased the land in 1999 when building RIM Park. It ultimately was not needed for the project and was rezoned “employment.” It has remained a vacant open field since.
In order to rezone the land, staff recommend seeking a Ministerial Zoning Order (MZO) as “the most expedient approach,” as opposed to going through the Region of Waterloo.
An image included in the city of Waterloo council packet showing the general location of proposed maximum building heights. (Courtesy: city of Waterloo)
With reporting by Alison Sandstrom
