City of Waterloo issues warning to students ahead of homecoming weekend

The City of Waterloo says it is working with local partners ahead of homecoming weekend in an effort to end the “unsafe and unsanctioned street gatherings that have once again been occurring in the region’s University District.”

On Thursday, the city issued a statement to those who may participate in the unsanctioned gatherings reminding students of the consequences that could result from their actions.

“Large street gatherings can be dangerous and put everyone at risk – including those emergency responders and law enforcement officers who are trying to help,” the city said in a media release. “There is risk for the community at large when those teams cannot respond to emergency calls.”

Those identified engaging in illegal activity could also face suspension and/or expulsion from their post-secondary institution.

The city said there is an added concern of the additional strain these gatherings can place on the hospital system which are currently facing longer than average wait times.

“Over the last month, WRPS, municipal enforcement and university special constables have been working together to increase their security presence in the university district and enforcement action has been ongoing,” the city said.

WATERLOO MAYOR URGES RESPONSIBLE GATHERINGS

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky is encouraging those choosing to attend homecoming celebrations this weekend to do so responsibly and consider the community at large.

The letter was released on Thursday on the heels of Wilfrid Laurier University, and the Waterloo Regional Police Service asking students to respect the community.

“Homecoming weekend is an opportunity for alumni to celebrate their time at WLU and for some, it presents an opportunity to return to our city after graduating,” said Jaworsky in an open letter to the community. “For current students, it’s a chance to participate in several school-organized activities and to see first-hand the affinity alumni have for the city and their school.”

This year’s festivities will be the first time in two years, as Wilfrid Laurier University’s annual homecoming weekend will include a full in-person program.

He said he is encouraging all who attend homecoming to do so responsibly.

“Don’t do anything that harms the value of your education or that could damage your personal reputation or health,” his letter said.

Jaworsky encouraged those attending to have a good time, attend events, such as the football game, and if they wish to, continue their celebration and support local businesses.

“Enjoy homecoming and remember the City of Waterloo is also your home and community,” the letter concludes.

The letter comes the day after a number of students spoke to CTV News, many of whom said they believed the homecoming party would be in full swing.

“Now that the restrictions are lifted I think everyone's going to be really wanting to party,” Wilfrid Laurier University student Kayla Chan told CTV News on Wednesday.