Paramedics prepare for potential increase in calls as students flood back to Waterloo

With students back for another year, and one large destructive party already in the books, local paramedics and hospitals are preparing for a potential increase in emergency room visits.

A gathering on Ezra Avenue on Monday resulted in property damage and two injuries requiring paramedics to transport someone to the E.R.

“It was certainly surprising,” said Region of Waterloo Paramedics Chief Jim Topham.

Topham said paramedics see an increase in calls every year when students return to Waterloo, but it doesn’t usually start this early in the semester.

The annual increase is noticeable.

“It’s a slight increase, it’s nothing major… it’s usually related to substance misuse,” Topham said.

He said while he’s confident they can handle the increased workload, it could impact their overall service.

“There is always the potential for an increase in calls related to the students coming back, which can have an impact on how we respond to the rest of the community in an already stressed healthcare system,” Topham said.

Paramedics work together with other emergency services to prepare for the return of students and large gatherings like homecoming, Topham said.

“Part of planning is making sure we have a robust operational and deployment plan in place so that we can ensure a safe response for our staff and the safety of the students who participate, and also that we are able to respond to the other people in our community who need our help, so it doesn’t have a negative impact,” Topham said.

Grand River Hospital said it doesn’t track ER volume related to students, but overall, the emergency room continues to get busier.

Every year, except the first year of the pandemic, Grand River Hospital has seen a considerable rise in the number of emergency room visits.

This year, the hospital said it is on track for 78,000 visits, an increase of over 10,000 compared to five years ago.

Topham said Region of Waterloo paramedics are hoping to hire more staff to help keep up with demand, but it’s a challenge.

Meanwhile, when it comes to dealing with the party crowd, Topham reminded the public paramedics are there to help.

“We are noticing a different attitude this year so far from the students, it seems to be a pent up frustration or a bit of aggression, so we would ask that students and anybody who calls -- we are there to care for them -- that they treat them with respect,” he said.