City of Guelph tightens water restrictions as dry weather continues

Residents in Guelph are currently forbidden from watering their lawns, and may be fined if they do.

A number of regions in Ontario have implemented water restrictions due to the drier than usual weather.

“We’re definitely in a dry spell, and as a result, we are using more water in terms of watering lawns and various activities,” said Mari MacNeil, environmental services at the City of Guelph. “Guelph is on an underground water base system. We need to be very careful about our water use.”

Environment Canada said since the middle of June, southwestern Ontario has been drier than normal.

Rainfall totals were well below average, with most of the fall coming at the start of the month.

According to Environment Canada data, the last time our region saw significant rainfall was on June 7 when 12.5 millimetres fell in a day.

So far, July has seen just four mm of rain.

Guelph isn’t the only areas where the dry weather is causing restrictions.

The City of Bracebridge has their fire danger rating in the yellow, meaning daytime burning is not permitted.

Perth County says effective midnight July 15, an open air fire ban will be put in place. However, recreational fires in proper fire pits are allowed.

Brantford has also put restrictions in place on outdoor water use.

The city has implemented its annual restriction from June 1 until the end of August, meaning residents can only water lawns between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on certain days, depending on your address.

The city said if you have an odd-numbered address, you can only water on odd-numbered calendar days, and vice versa for even numbered properties.

Those same rules are in place right now in Guelph, but only for decorative or food growing gardens.

The restriction in Guelph hasn't been in place since 2016.

“We are definitely needing to be more mindful of our water use,” said MacNeil.