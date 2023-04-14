City of Brantford to recount 'certain ballots' cast in mayoral election

The City of Brantford has agreed to a manual recount of "certain ballots" cast in the most recent municipal election to avoid a legal process initiated by runner-up candidate Dave Wrobel.

The city will recount those ballots that were cast in person on October 24, 2022.

When the polls closed and the ballots were counted, incumbent City of Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis was reclaimed by a narrow margin over Wrobel.

“Shortly thereafter, runner-up candidate Dave Wrobel filed an application with the court, naming the city as a defendant, requesting the court order a hand recount of the votes and seeking a declaration as to the validity of the election,” the city said in a news release.

The city said to avoid a lengthy and expensive tax-funded legal process, a resolution has been achieved by both parties that has now been confirmed by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

According to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), Davis won with 9,220 votes, with Wrobel coming in a close second, having secured 9,012 votes.

This means the two were separated by just 208 votes.

On April 12, 2023, the court confirmed the agreement detailing that the recount of certain ballots cast in the municipal election held by the office of the mayor be conducted by the office of the clerk of the city.

The city said the recount must take place within 30 days starting from April 12 – meaning the votes must be counted before May 12.

In the weeks following the election, Ward 4 Coun. Richard Carpenter moved a motion to recount the votes for the office of mayor.

The motion sought to follow the Municipal Elections Act to allow for the municipality to pass a resolution requiring a recount of the votes cast for all or specified candidates for an office on the council.

The motion called for the city clerk to recount the votes cast for the office of mayor.

The motion ultimately failed after councillors voted 5-5.

Mayor Davis declared a conflict of interest on this item and therefor did not participate in the vote and refrained from all discussion.