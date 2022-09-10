City grant helps community garden produce fresh food for those in need

A City of Kitchener grant is helping a local community garden continue to grow produce for people in need. Three new gardens have sprouted at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church thanks a $4,900 grant from the City of Kitchener.

“It brings everyone in the community together,” said Alice Soeder, administrative assistant at St. Francis Assisi Church.

The produce grown supports St. Mary’s Catholic Church’s Tiny Home Takeout program, which makes pizza dinners for the hungry five days a week.

“We built two gardens and one Indigenous garden at the front,” said Clayton Klaver, chair of St. Francis’ environment team. “Just about anything that would add to a pizza: onion, tomatoes, kale.”

The idea was kickstarted by building manager Gary Howell who designed, built and planted the garden with the help of volunteers.

Albert Sauer was one of the volunteers who worked with Howell to put the gardens together. He called the job a group effort.

“It helps the community be aware of where their food comes from and actually seeing it grow,” Sauer said.

The church says it harvests 650 pounds of produce each year. Around 150 pounds of that goes to Tiny Home Takeout.

“Anywhere from 10 to 20 to 30 pounds worth of different vegetables on a weekly basis. It’s really been able to assist us with providing vegetables that we might not otherwise get,” said Amy Cyr, kitchen coordinator for Tiny Home Takeout.

Tiny Home Takeout is open to everyone Tuesday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The grant is expected to cover garden upkeep for the next two to three years before new funding is needed.