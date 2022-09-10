'She lived a full life': Cambridge bakery honours the Queen in a sweet way

In Waterloo region, sweet memories of the Queen are being honoured with traditional desserts and the sharing of memories and kind words. Some locals in the area were lucky enough to meet Her Majesty, while others say they will forever respect her.

Harry Barnes, 84, a member of the Waterloo Legion, Branch 530, is devastated by her death.

“I was in the army cadets in 1953 and I lined the route for the Queen to be coronated, right at the front row,” he says.

“It almost brings tears to my eyes.”

At the British Pride Bakery in Cambridge, owner and British expat Tony Armstrong says the first thing he does every morning is watch the British news. When he first heard the Queen wasn’t well, he says he actually felt a little sick.

“Ninety-six, she lived a full life but it’s still a sad day.”

Armstrong says she surpassed expectations during her 70 years on the throne.

“Dealing with more modern day things like divorces, relationship breakdowns, Princess Diana. I think she stood incredibly tall throughout modern day life,” Armstrong says.

The popular British dessert, Victoria sponge cakes made with jam and whipped cream, were picked up by many customers Friday in honour of the late Queen.

“It seemed to be a surprise, it happened very quickly from when we saw her during the week. So very shocked, can't put words to it really. It’s the end of an era,” says British expat Paul Isaacs.

Waterloo resident Kelly Lovell met the Queen in 2016 while receiving the Queen’s Young Leader Award.

“Time kind of stops when you meet her, you just have this moment with her and it's just you and her,” says Lovell. “I feel the news was in disbelief, only because the Queen had such a strong resolve that when you met her, you kind of got the feeling that she's going to be around forever.”

Her Majesty, much loved in Canada, will be forever remembered.

“She’d been very popular all the way through,” says Barnes.

In honour of Queen Elizabeth ll, a book of condolences will be available at Kitchener City Hall on Sept. 12.