City bike rider taken to hospital following collision
Police say the rider was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, May 5, 2018 7:41PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision involving trail bike rider with the City of Kitchener.
It happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Victoria and Lackner.
Traffic was backed up as officials investigated.
There is no word on what caused the collision or if any charges will be laid.