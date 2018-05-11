

CTV Kitchener





A Woodstock community is in shock after 155 headstones were found toppled in a cemetery.

Many residents saying they are angry and sad with the trail of damage left behind in the Hillsview Cemetery.

Members from the three churches that managed the cemetery gathered for an emergency meeting.

Reverend Lloyd Bennett with College Avenue United Church says they’re struggling to find ways to pay for the damage.

“We have limited funds, probably not sufficient to complete the work, but enough for them to start hopefully as early as next Tuesday and begin to rectify and fix the damage,” says Bennett.

In the meantime, Woodstock Police are searching for suspects after the cemetery was left in ruin.

They believe the destruction occurred overnight sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officers have been canvassing neighbourhood in search of any information that may lead them to the vandal or vandals.

“Everyone is a suspect. At this point we don’t have a lot of leads,” says Constable Nikki Vanleeuen with Woodstock Police.

“It had to take quite some time and a lot of physical power,” she says.

Police say they do have one lead and are asking to speak with the people seen in two vehicles reported to be in the cemetery at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The vehicles are described as a grey Kia and a pickup truck with no description.