Child struck by SUV in Kitchener

Police are asking for witnesses after a young child was struck by an SUV in Kitchener.

In a media release, Waterloo regional police said it happened on Saturday Aug. 13 around 1:50 p.m. in the area of Westwood Drive and Glasgow Street.

The driver of a black Nissan Rogue was reversing out of a driveway when they struck a young child, police said.

The child was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by paramedics.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact them.