Child hit by car while lying on skateboard
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 10:58AM EDT
A child was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in a Cambridge parking lot.
Regional police responded to the incident on Tuesday at around 6:40 p.m. on Fisher Mills Road.
According to a news release, a young Cambridge girl was lying on a skateboard going down a hill.
A person driving through the lot did not see the child, who rolled into the path of the vehicle and was hit.
Police say the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There was no word on whether any charges would be laid.