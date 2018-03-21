

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP say a child was struck while getting off a school bus near Drayton Tuesday afternoon.

OPP say they responded to a collision involving a young girl and a vehicle around 4 p.m. on Wellington Road 8, west of Sideroad 18.

The child was crossing the highway after exiting the school bus.

OPP say the 6-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a sedan.

OPP are investigating and charges are pending.

The roadway is closed until further notice.