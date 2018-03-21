Featured
Child exiting school bus struck by car
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018 5:23PM EDT
Wellington County OPP say a child was struck while getting off a school bus near Drayton Tuesday afternoon.
OPP say they responded to a collision involving a young girl and a vehicle around 4 p.m. on Wellington Road 8, west of Sideroad 18.
The child was crossing the highway after exiting the school bus.
OPP say the 6-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a sedan.
OPP are investigating and charges are pending.
The roadway is closed until further notice.