Child, 7, struck by vehicle that fled the scene: Guelph police

    Guelph police are looking to identify a driver that they say struck a 7-year-old child with their car before fleeing the scene on Friday.

    Police were called to a townhouse complex on Poppy Drive East before 4 p.m.

    The child was crossing a driveway within the complex when he was struck by a vehicle, according to a news release.

    The child sustained minor injuries.

    Police said the driver of the car, described as a 2014-2017 Honda Civic with the license plates containing ‘CE’, left the scene.

    Police said the driver was described as a possibly Arabic woman, 30 to 40 years of age and wearing a white hijab.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

