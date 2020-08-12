Braised Lamb Curry

6oz Braised lamb shoulder (We used Beverly Creek Farms lamb, but you can substitute any meat, seafood, protein or even just do all vegetables if preferred)

1oz sliced red onion

1/2oz chopped garlic scapes

1oz halved cherry tomatoes

1oz diced & roasted sweet potato

4oz cooked basmati rice (add sliced ginger, lemongrass and lime leaf into the rice when cooking for flavour)

6oz Red House curry sauce (available for sale at the restaurant or at several locations around town, like Vincenzos, Brady's Meats or Dana Shortt Gourmet to name a few)

Shredded cucumber, sliced red chilis. and fresh cilantro leaves for garnish

Dry-rub lamb shoulder with curry powder, coriander, mace, fennel seed, turmeric, cumin, garlic, salt and pepper and let sit overnight. Sear on a grill or large pan on the stove until caramelized on all sides.

Once seared, braise on low heat in seasoned chicken broth with sliced ginger, tomato paste, lemongrass, onion, hot peppers depending on preferred spice level, & fresh garlic for 3-4 hours (until fork tender)

In a sauté pan, cook onion, garlic scapes, sweet potato & cherry tomato in a touch of grapeseed oil until they start to soften. Add cooked lamb meat and sautee for one minute. Coat with curry sauce and simmer for two more minutes. Pour over cooked basmati rice, garnish and serve!

Heirloom Tomato & Gooseberry Bruschetta

Small dice 2 Large heirloom tomatoes

Thinly slice 1/4 pint of gooseberries

2 cloves garlic

1 TBSP minced shallot

1/2 TSP each of balsamic & red wine vinegar

4 basil leaves, torn

1 Whole Wheat Baguette from Grainharvest Breadhouse (or substitute any bread you prefer!)

Lightly coat with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients together.

Grill or toast the bread. Place desired amount of tomato & gooseberry mix on the bread.

Top with sliced Ashley goat cheese and chopped fresh parsley